Durant man out on bond arrested for weapon possession in Kosciusko

A Durant man who was out on bond has been arrested for weapon possession.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 23-year-old Martin Chase Baker was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to Dew, the arrest happened after an officer began investigating a suspicious vehicle with a switched tag at Kangaroo Crossing. Investigators followed the vehicle after it left the store and saw a gun get thrown out of the passenger side window.

Baker was charged with weapon possession by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. Dew said Baker was out on bond after a previous arrest for weapon possession at Super 8 motel in Kosciusko.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Tina Jackson of Waynesboro. She was charged with switched tag, expired driver’s license, no insurance, and failure to appear in court.