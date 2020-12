A Durant pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Breezy News has learned that Howell and Heggie Drug Company on Depot Street was robbed around 11:30 am.

Two suspects entered the store and forced an employee, at gunpoint, to fill a bag with pain medicine.

The two then fled the store, but one of the suspects left a cell phone at the scene.

No one was injured in the robbery.

As of this report, no arrests have been made.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews for updates.