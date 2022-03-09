E-911 Director: “Dial 911 during emergencies”

Kosciusko and Attala County E-911 Director Liz Peteet wants to remind local residents to dial 911 for emergencies instead of the KPD and ACSO office lines.

Both the Kosciusko Police Department and Attala County Sheriff’s Office have regular 10-digit office lines that will re-reoute to the 911 dispatch center after normal working hours, but that can take too much time.

“Don’t wast valuable time calling the ten digit non-emergency line,” said Peteet. “Call 911.”

For non-emegency use, the Kosciusko Police Department can be reached at 662-289-3131 and the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.

But during an emergency, any time of the day or night, the best number to dial is 911.