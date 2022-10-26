E-911 looking to hire dispatcher

The Attala County E-911 center is hiring for a full time dispatcher.

The Public Safety Dispatcher is a full-time position in the Attala County 911 center.

Responsibilities include:

Public safety communications and dispatch duties for local law enforcement, fire and EMS emergency responders

Handling 911 emergency telephone calls

Working regularly scheduled night and shift work year-round.

Applicants must be 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and must have a high school diploma or GED.

Applications may be picked up from the Attala County 911 Center in the Kosciusko Police Department.

For more information, call 662-289-3132.