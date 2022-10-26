E-911 looking to hire dispatcher

The Attala County E-911 center is hiring for a full time dispatcher.
The Public Safety Dispatcher is a full-time position in the Attala County 911 center.
Responsibilities include:
- Public safety communications and dispatch duties for local law enforcement, fire and EMS emergency responders
- Handling 911 emergency telephone calls
- Working regularly scheduled night and shift work year-round.
Applicants must be 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and must have a high school diploma or GED.
Applications may be picked up from the Attala County 911 Center in the Kosciusko Police Department.
For more information, call 662-289-3132.