Early closings due to weather

This is a list of area schools, businesses and services that will close early Thursday due to the threat of severe weather:

Kosciusko School District – All schools will release at 11:30 am.

Attala County School District – All schools will release at noon.

Presbyterian Day School – Will release at 12:30 pm.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.

Information on delays/closings can be emailed to [email protected] or can be called in at 662-289-1011.

Continue to monitor Breezynews.com for the latest on closings and severe weather.