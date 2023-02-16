HomeAttalaEarly closings due to weather

Early closings due to weather

by

This is a list of area schools, businesses and services that will close early Thursday due to the threat of severe weather:

  • Kosciusko School District – All schools will release at 11:30 am.
  • Attala County School District – All schools will release at noon.
  • Presbyterian Day School – Will release at 12:30 pm.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.

Information on delays/closings can be emailed to [email protected] or can be called in at 662-289-1011.

Continue to monitor Breezynews.com for the latest on closings and severe weather.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Home Lost in Early Morning Fire in Attala

Early Morning House Fire and Accident on 35

Winter Weather: MS Emergency Management Agency issues alert

Photos: Early Morning Fire at Kosciusko Gas Station

Kosciusko and Attala County Schools to release early due to weather

Early Morning Grass Fire on 5210