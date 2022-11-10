HomeAttalaEarly Morning Accidents, Avoiding a Deer and Not a Tree

Early Morning Accidents, Avoiding a Deer and Not a Tree

On Wednesday at 12:09am, deputies responded to a call of a one-vehicle accident on Attala Road 4126 where the driver had avoided a deer.  A tow truck was needed.

At 9:15am, deputies responded to a one vehicle accident with injuries, and possible entrapment, on Hwy 14 West where the car had hit a tree.  Arriving on the scene, officers found no entrapment.  One person was transported to the hospital.

At 11:26am, a woman was taken into custody after violating a protection order over previous harassment of a business in downtown Kosciusko.

 

 

 

