Early Morning Accidents, Avoiding a Deer and Not a Tree

On Wednesday at 12:09am, deputies responded to a call of a one-vehicle accident on Attala Road 4126 where the driver had avoided a deer. A tow truck was needed.

At 9:15am, deputies responded to a one vehicle accident with injuries, and possible entrapment, on Hwy 14 West where the car had hit a tree. Arriving on the scene, officers found no entrapment. One person was transported to the hospital.

At 11:26am, a woman was taken into custody after violating a protection order over previous harassment of a business in downtown Kosciusko.