Early Morning Break-In Attempt Tuesday in Kosciusko

Police in Kosciusko are searching for multiple suspects following a Tuesday morning break-in attempt at a convenience store.

At 2:31 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Kosciusko Police were alerted to an alarm activation at Mahavir LLC, a store on Hwy 12 East across from the Attala County Coliseum.

The suspects were gone when officers arrived. Officers found that the glass was broken out of the front door of the business.

Kosciusko Police Department Investigators have determined from surveillance footage that two individuals in a tan/gold Chevrolet Impala were involved in the crime. The vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot of the store on Hwy 12 traveling eastbound.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131. You can also easily submit a tip online by clicking here. Anyone with tips leading to an arrest may receive a reward of up to $2,500.00. All tips are 100% confidential.