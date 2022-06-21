HomeAttalaEarly Morning Fire Claims a Home in Attala

Early Morning Fire Claims a Home in Attala

by

At approximately 4:24 a.m. Attala Central Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, Carmack Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3047/Britt Road after they received a call about a structure on fire.

All residents of the home were able to get out, and no one was injured. When firefighters arrived on scene, they observed a double-wide mobile home in flames. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and got the flames out.

The home was a total loss. The cause for the fire is currently unknown.

