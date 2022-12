On Christmas morning at 5:44 a.m., Attala Fire and officers responded to a report of a chimney on fire at a residence on Highway 35 north. There was no significant engagement or damage reported.

At 3:20 p.m., fire department and officers responded to a two-vehicle accident, with one on fire, on Highway 35 south of Kosciusko. Severe injuries were reported. Air care was requested.