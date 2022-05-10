HomeAttalaEarly Morning House Fire in Attala

Early Morning House Fire in Attala

Tuesday May 10th, 2022

4:56 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Volunteers responded to multiple calls reporting a structure fire on Attala Road 3024/Springdale Road. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

12:34 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3042 for a domestic disturbance in progress there.

3:26 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a vehicle stolen from a residence on Attala Road 5004 in Ethel.  Attala County Deputies located the vehicle and took the person responsible for taking it into custody.

