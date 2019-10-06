Early Morning House Fire on Goodman (Video)

At 2:35 Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire at 517 Goodman Street. The caller said there were people in the home and they were attempting to get everyone out.

Firefighters pulled up to the home and notified responding units that there were heavy flames showing from the top of the house.

First Responders on scene notified dispatch that they were able to get everyone out of the home.

The Attala Fire Department was notified and asked to assist by sending additional manpower.

Kosciusko Water and Light was called to cut the power the the structure.

One person was transported to Baptist-Attala with lacerations and possible smoke inhalation.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:48 am.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire. The Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.