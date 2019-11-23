Early Morning MVA Rollover

At 6:04 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of an MVA rollover. The caller said it was approximately 8 miles from highway 12 on Attala Road 4101.

The three occupants of the vehicle were ambulatory one arrive of emergency personnel.

According to First Responders the three suffered only minor injuries and no medical transport was given.

All emergency personnel cleared at 7:30 am.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.