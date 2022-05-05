Early Morning Shooting in Kosciusko

Thursday, May 5th, 2022

12:49 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Attala Road 4101 near the Sallis area when they received reports of possible gun shots fired in the area.

1:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Emergency Medical Services were called to a residence on Westwood Drive for reports of a shooting. Read more on that here.

12:17 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to Attala Road 5001 at HWY 19 near the Zama area regarding a suspicious person and vehicle in the area.

12:24 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Sallis Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire on Attala Road 4167 in the Sallis area.

12:49 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a residence on Attala Road 3024.