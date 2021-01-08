Early morning wreck on Hwy 43 South

One person was injured in an early morning wreck in southern Attala County.

The one-car accident happened at approximately 2:22 am on Hwy 43 S near Attala Road 1005.

The driver of the vehicle called into 911 saying she had run off the road and hit a tree and a telephone pole.

First responders from Attala County Fire Department and the Attala County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene.

One person was taken to Baptist Attala complaining of leg pain.

Emergency crews cleared from the scene at 2:45 am.