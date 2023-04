At approximately 12:33 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, Attala County Fire Department, Zama Volunteers, and EMS were dispatched to a house fire on Attala Road 5023/Gray Rd.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Two people were taken to the hospital by personal vehicle to be checked for smoke inhalation and burns to their arms. The home was a total loss.