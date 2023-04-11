Easter Sunday Fires: One Cause Determined, One Investigation Continues

Investigators in Attala County say food left on a stove apparently touched off an Easter Sunday house fire which destroyed a house and sent two people to the hospital. Fire Coordinator Danny Townsend says both residents were asleep when the fire broke out in the Center community. One suffered smoke inhalation and the other had minor burns.

Another Easter Sunday fire in Leake County is still under investigation. Fire Coordinator Tommy Malone says the house near Renfroe was in flames when firefighters arrived. The home was a total loss but no one was hurt.