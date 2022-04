EF-2 Tornado Confirmed In Leake And Attala Counties

A National Weather Service survey team has determined that the storm damage in northern Leake and southern Attala counties on Wednesday was caused by an EF-2 tornado. Here are the details:

THIS STRONG TORNADO STARTED IN THE SINGLETON COMMUNITY ALONG MINSHEW ROAD AND TRACKED NE INTO SOUTHERN ATTALA COUNTY BEFORE DISSIPATING. THE TORNADO GREW AND INTENSIFIED QUICKLY ALONG CORINTH AND FAULKNER ROADS. THOUSANDS OF TREES WERE UPROOTED OR SNAPPED AND SEVERAL HOMES HAD MINOR DAMAGE. A FEW SHEDS WERE DESTROYED AND MANY POWER LINES WERE DOWNED. THE TORNADO PEAKED IN INTENSITY AS IT CROSSED SINGLETON ROAD AND HIGHWAY 35. SIGNIFICANT TREE DAMAGE OCCURRED IN THIS AREA. MULTIPLE HOMES AND BUILDINGS SUSTAINED VARYING DEGREES OF DAMAGE. MANY POWER LINES WERE DOWN HERE AS WELL. THE TORNADO THEN CROSSED BIG SPRINGS AND DAUGHERTY ROADS WHERE SUBSTANTIAL TREE DAMAGE CONTINUED. SOME HOMES ALSO SUSTAINED MOSTLY MINOR DAMAGE. THE TORNADO WEAKENED SOME AS IT APPROACHED THE COUNTY LINE. THREE HOMES SUSTAINED MODERATE ROOF DAMAGE AND A COUPLE SHEDS WERE DESTROYED. THE TORNADO CONTINUED INTO SOUTHERN ATTALA COUNTY AND STEADILY DECREASED IN INTENSITY. DAMAGE CONSISTED MOSTLY OF TREE DAMAGE AND POWER LINES DOWN. THE TORNADO DISSIPATED AFTER CROSSING CENTER ROAD. THIS TORNADO WAS QUITE WIDE (1200 YDS, ROUGHLY 0.7 MILES) AND WAS ON THE GROUND FOR 10.6 MILES. MAXIMUM WINDS WERE AROUND 115 MPH.