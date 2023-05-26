Egg Bowl to be played on Thanksgiving night

For the 24th time in the game’s history, Mississippi’s biggest college football game will be played on Thanksgiving Night.

The Southeastern Conference announced this week that The Battle for the Golden Egg, also known as the Egg Bowl, between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be played Thursday, Nov. 23.

This will be the fifth time in the last six meetings that the team’s have played on Thanksgiving night.

The lone exception was the 2020 meeting during the COVID-19 shortened season.

This year, the game will be played in Starkville.

Two players from Attala County could see playing time in this year’s contest.

Former Kosciusko Whippet Antonio Harmon and McAdams Bulldogs alum Percy Lewis are both on the roster for Mississippi State.