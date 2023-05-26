HomeAttalaEgg Bowl to be played on Thanksgiving night

Egg Bowl to be played on Thanksgiving night

by
Source: Hailstate.com.

For the 24th time in the game’s history, Mississippi’s biggest college football game will be played on Thanksgiving Night.

The Southeastern Conference announced this week that The Battle for the Golden Egg, also known as the Egg Bowl, between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be played Thursday, Nov. 23.

This will be the fifth time in the last six meetings that the team’s have played on Thanksgiving night.

The lone exception was the 2020 meeting during the COVID-19 shortened season.

This year, the game will be played in Starkville.

Two players from Attala County could see playing time in this year’s contest.

Former Kosciusko Whippet Antonio Harmon and McAdams Bulldogs alum Percy Lewis are both on the roster for Mississippi State.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko baseball to play for Region Championship and county softball rivals face off in busy night of sports

Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Little Whippets to Play in MS Youth Bowl Championship Series

Sunday Night Fights and a Wreck with Injury

Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day