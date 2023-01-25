HomeAttalaEgg Bowl Trophy coming to Kosciusko

Egg Bowl Trophy coming to Kosciusko

Source: WTOK

The Egg Bowl Trophy is coming to Kosciusko.

The trophy will be on display Thursday, Feb. 2 at The Guitar Academy beginning at 6:00 pm during The Bulldog Family Celebration hosted by the Attala County Chapter of the Mississippi State Alumni Association.

Also appearing at the event will be Attala County native Bracky Brett, Mississippi State Senior Deputy Athletics Director.

Admission is free, but those attending should RSVP by Jan. 31 to Matt Mahan at mahanmatt@msn.com or 662-518-1158 (cell).

More information can be found here.

