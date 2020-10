The members of the 2020-2021 student council were recently selected at Ethel High School. Those chosen to serve on the council are:

7th grade- Haleigh Hutchison

8th grade- Treasure Hollman

9th grade- Maeson Jolley and Katy Jo Newman

10th grade- Mason Bradberry and Macee Sisson

11th grade- Bailey Engle and Boyd McMichael

12th grade- Hannah Callahan, McKenna Graham, and Chase Langford