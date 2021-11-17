Election commissioners looking to consolidate some Attala County voting precincts

Election commissioners in Attala County are looking at consolidating some voting precincts.

Kay Chipley spoke to the Attala County Board of Supervisors Monday about possibly closing down four precincts and consolidating them into others in the same district.

The four precincts are Berea (District 2), Liberty Chapel (District 2), Possumneck (District 3), and Thompson (District 5).

Commissioners are wanting to consolidate the districts in an effort to save money.

If the precincts are consolidated, then the county won’t have to purchase as many new voting machines and also won’t have to pay as many poll workers.

Those four precincts were chosen due to the fact that they have low number of registered voters on their rolls compared to the number of voters that turnout to vote in recent elections.

Supervisors took the suggestion under advisement to possibly discuss in a future meeting.