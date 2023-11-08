Election results in New Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor/Collector, Supervisors, and Constable

Tim Pinkard will be Attala County’s new Circuit Clerk. Pinkard defeated incumbent Lula Thompson with a 2,981 to Thompson’s 2,880.

Hart Pettit will go in as the new Tax Assessor/Collector. Pettit defeated Regina Roundtree with 3,054 to Roundtree’s 2,770.

For District One Supervisor, Jesse Crosby defeated Stennis Thompson with 643 to Thompson’s 516.

For District Five, Brad Whittington defeated Joshua Black with 599 to Black’s 486.

For Constable East District, Greg Culpepper defeated Danial Ray with 2,159 to Ray’s 1,199.