HomeLocalElection results in New Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor/Collector, Supervisors, and Constable

Election results in New Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor/Collector, Supervisors, and Constable

by
SHARE NOW

Tim Pinkard will be Attala County’s new Circuit Clerk.  Pinkard defeated incumbent Lula Thompson with a 2,981 to Thompson’s 2,880.

Hart Pettit will go in as the new Tax Assessor/Collector.  Pettit defeated Regina Roundtree with 3,054 to Roundtree’s 2,770.

For District One Supervisor, Jesse Crosby defeated Stennis Thompson with 643 to Thompson’s 516.

For District Five, Brad Whittington defeated Joshua Black with 599 to Black’s 486.

For Constable East District, Greg Culpepper defeated Danial Ray with 2,159 to Ray’s 1,199.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Attala County General Election Results

See a Sample Ballot for today’s election

Narcotics Search Warrant Results in Large Quantity of Illegal Drugs

Two weeks left to register to vote in November election

Supervisor candidate withdraws from November election

Attala County Primary Runoff Election Results