Electrical Fire and a Crash in Kosciusko Tuesday

At approximately 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9th, Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police responded to an electrical fire at Parkway Pure on South Huntington Street.  The fire apparently started in a cooler.

Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 12 just before 2 p.m.  It was reported that the vehicles collided after one left Sonic and the other left Burger King.  No injuries were reported.

  1. Outlaw
    Outlaw
    May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM

    Praying that all are safe

