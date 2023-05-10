Electrical Fire and a Crash in Kosciusko Tuesday

At approximately 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9th, Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police responded to an electrical fire at Parkway Pure on South Huntington Street. The fire apparently started in a cooler.

Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 12 just before 2 p.m. It was reported that the vehicles collided after one left Sonic and the other left Burger King. No injuries were reported.