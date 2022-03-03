HomeAttalaElectrical Fire Near County Barn

Electrical Fire Near County Barn

12:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police Department responded to calls reporting a disturbance in progress at Cannonade Apartments.

2:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Kangaroo Crossing on Veterans Memorial Drive to remove someone from the property that was causing a disturbance.

3:21 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Kangaroo Crossing on Highway 12 to remove someone from the property that was causing a disturbance.

6:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department responded to reports of an electrical fire near the Attala County Maintenance Barn on West Jefferson Street. It was stated that a power line was on fire.

7:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Chatwin Street when they received reports of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was quickly found and returned to the owner. Read more on that here.

2:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Tipton Street.

