Thursday, December 1, 2022

10:11 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a residence on Maple St reporting that someone was stealing electricity.

11:21 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a vehicle driving recklessly on Hwy 43 South toward Kosciusko.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies were called to a one-vehicle accident on Youth Center Road. No injuries were reported.

7:41 p.m. – Officer was requested to WM for a detained shoplifter.