Elevated Heat Threat for Parts of Local Area Monday

The National Weather Service has expanded the area that’ll be under an elevated risk of dangerous heat stress on Monday.   It now includes all of Attala County, most of Leake County and a small part of Neshoba County.  NWS says heat index readings could go as high as 110 degrees.   The worst of the heat stress is forecast to pull back to the west beginning Tuesday with only a limited risk (heat index up to 105) for portions of Attala and Leake counties.

