HomeAttalaEmbezzlement and Burglary Arrests in Attala and Leake

Embezzlement and Burglary Arrests in Attala and Leake

by

CALVIN C SKINNER, 34, of West, Felony DUI, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MHP.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, N/A.

 

DOMINIQUE L STOVALL, 34, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

DARRIUS A THAMES, 43, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER M THOMAS, 27, of Kosciusko, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Trespassing, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

GUYLAN WILCHER, 28, of Carthage, Burglary of a Dwelling, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Trespassing, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, $1,000.

 

BRYAN K WILDER, 30, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $399.25.

 

MACKENZIE K WILLIAMS, 24, of Kosciusko, Felony Receiving of Stolen Property, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

SHELTON WINDHAM, 24, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $25,000, $248, $418, $299.25, $228, $218, $418, $0.

 

EDWARD J WINGO, 55, of Carthage, Felony Embezzlement, CPD.  Bond $5,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Power outages and trees down in Attala County due to storm

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Attala and Holmes counties extended

Felony Possession, Leaving the Scene, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

Attempted Murder, Burglaries, Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

Attala County Library Lego Club summer schedule

Aggravated Assault, Disorderlies, and DUIs in Leake and Attala