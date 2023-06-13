Embezzlement and Burglary Arrests in Attala and Leake

CALVIN C SKINNER, 34, of West, Felony DUI, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MHP. Bond $5,000, $5,000, N/A.

DOMINIQUE L STOVALL, 34, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

DARRIUS A THAMES, 43, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER M THOMAS, 27, of Kosciusko, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Trespassing, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

GUYLAN WILCHER, 28, of Carthage, Burglary of a Dwelling, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, $1,000.

BRYAN K WILDER, 30, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $239.25, $399.25.

MACKENZIE K WILLIAMS, 24, of Kosciusko, Felony Receiving of Stolen Property, KPD. Bond $0.

SHELTON WINDHAM, 24, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $1,331, $25,000, $248, $418, $299.25, $228, $218, $418, $0.

EDWARD J WINGO, 55, of Carthage, Felony Embezzlement, CPD. Bond $5,000.