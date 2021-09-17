Embezzlement, larceny and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2021, Katrel Eillen Whitman was arrested for embezzlement.

On 9-15-2021, Billy Todd Rhodes was arrest for an undisclosed warrant.

On 9-14-2021, Anthony Antonia Manson was arrested for an undisclosed warrant.

On 9-13-2021, James Harmon was arrested for petit larceny.

ON 9-11-2021, Tony Marcel Guerrero was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

On 9-10-2021, Jason Duane Leach was arrested for drug/narcotic violations.

On 9-9-2021, Derick Keith Hill was arrested for DUI.

On 9-9-2021, Fernando Jones was arrest for an undisclosed warrant.

On 9-9-2021, Daniel Thomas Jones was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, failure to yield, and driving with a suspended license.

On 9-8-2021, Likraius Keonte Ward was arrested for DUI.

On 9-6-2021, Keshana Monique Barksdale was arrested for no driver’s license and false ID information.

On 9-6-2021, Erica Dawson was arrested for simple assault.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.