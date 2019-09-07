Emergency Dispatch: September 7, 2019

At 11:52 pm Providence Volunteers were dispatched to a hay fire on highway 14 east.

At 3:10 pm Attala Firefighters were called to a report of a woods and grass fire on highway 35 south at Attala Road 1116.

At 3:18 pm Attala Fire were called to a residential gas leak at a residence on highway 429 in Sallis.

At 5:35 pm Attala Deputies and Attala Fire were called to Attala Road 3122 for a report of a tree that fell on a power line.

At 8:13 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the 200 block of Peachtree Street for a report of a B&E. The caller said they just came home to find their door kicked in.