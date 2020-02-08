Emergency Dispatchers: February 8, 2020

At 10:19 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The called said it was on highway 12 west in McAdams. The car was reported to left the road and was in a field.

At 12:13 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol and MedStat EMS were called said it was on highway 43 north approximately one mile from highway 12. There was a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

At 4:23 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol and MedStat EMS responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on highway 12 east near the county line. A vehicle was in the ditch. Deputies arrived on scene and notified dispatch that the accident was located in Choctaw County and they were already working it.