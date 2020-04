At 7:49 am Kosciusko Police were called to Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a report of an MVA. The accident was reported by Sheriff Tim Nail who said it was located near the Econo Lodge.

At 12:25 pm Attala Deputies were called to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Attala Road 2115. The caller said his vehicle hydroplaned. There was no injuries he simply need a report.