At 5:40 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said a car ran of the road on highway 12 west at the new bypass. There has been no word on any injuries.

At 3:29 pm Attala Deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to a two vehicle MVA near McCool on highway 12. No injuries were reported.A