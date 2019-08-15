Emergency Dispatches: August 14, 2019

At 6:13 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a residence on Attala Road 4202. The caller said lightning struck her house and the stove was on fire. Emergency personnel arrived on scene at 6:27 and notified dispatch that it was a two story residential structure with no smoke visible.All firefighters cleared the scene at 7:58 am. No injuries were reported.

At 12:44 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on highway 12 in front of Sonic. The caller said the roadway was blocked.