Emergency Dispatches: August 15, 2019

At 7:56 am Attala Deputies were called to the Airport just off of highway 12 east. The caller said they had some items missing.

At 8:40 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 35 south near the highway 19 intersection. One patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical attention. Fire personnel cleared at 8:58.

At 3:14 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Dollar General parking lot on veterans Memorial Drive for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.