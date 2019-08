At 6:19 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire responded to a report of a shed fire at 615 Fairground Street. The caller said other structures were in danger. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had approximately a 12×12 shed fully involved. Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 4:27 am. No injuries were reported. The fire will be under investigation by the Kosciusko Fire Department.