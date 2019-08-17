Emergency Dispatches: August 17, 2019

At 4:52 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an MVA. The caller said it was located on 43 south in the Pinkard curve. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported one vehicle in the ditch and the occupants walking from the accident. No injuries were reported and Fire personnel cleared the scene at 5:10 pm.

At 5:14 pm Kosciusko Police were called to highway 12 west near Townsend’s for a report of a male that was reported to be stepping in front of traffic and yelling at passing cars.