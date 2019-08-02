Emergency Dispatches: August 2, 2019

At 10:41 am on August 1st Attala Deputies and The Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to highway 43 north near Attala Road 2261 for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The caller said it was a black pickup.

At 3:56 pm on August 1st Kosciusko Police, Attala Deputies and The Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to highway 12 west near the Country Club coming toward Kosciusko for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The caller said it was a white Chevrolet Impala.

At 4:27 pm on August 1st Kosciusko Police were called to the 100 block of Fairground Street. The caller said someone ran into his house and he simply needed a report.