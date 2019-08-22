Emergency Dispatches: August 22, 2019

At 11:30 pm Kosciusko Police were called to America’s Best Value Inn. The caller said a female subject was in the parking lot honking the car horn. They said they think it was related to an earlier arrest. Before officers could arrived on scene they were notified that the female was going door to door looking for a male subject.

At 11:50 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3057. The caller said someone came by and fired several shots into their home. They were asleep at he time and were unable to get a description of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.