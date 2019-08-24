Home » Local » Emergency Dispatches: August 24, 2019

Emergency Dispatches: August 24, 2019

At 7:50 Kosciusko Police were called to the 700 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of vandalism.

At 9:43 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of a vehicle fire. The caller said it was located on highway 12 east at the first bridge past Hilltop. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding personnel that the fire had been extinguished. No injuries were reported. Fire personnel cleared at 10:06 am.

