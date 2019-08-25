Emergency Dispatches: August 25, 2019

At 12:03 pm Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on 100 block of Wildwood Terrace for a report of a possible B&E.

At 12:32 pm Attala Deputies were called to the swimming pool on highway 12 in McCool for a report of trespassers.

At 12:33 pm MedStat EMS and the Natchez Trace Park Rangers were called mile marker 156 for a one vehicle accident. They caller said the auto hydroplaned.

At 2:23 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station were called to highway 19 north for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said that they were located in Possumneck approximately 12 mile from Kosciusko. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway. They said no injuries were reported.

At 4:05 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence on the 900 block of Martin Luther King Drive,. They said they heard what sounded to be gun shots in the direction of Fenwick Street. After searching the area and speaking with neighbors no other one reported hearing the sound of guns shots.

At 6:44 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Aponaug Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller said it had cameras all over the vehicle and thinks that it was taking pictures of their residence. Officers located the auto and found that the cameras were license plate readers and they worked for a repo company.