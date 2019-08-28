Emergency Dispatches: August 28, 2019

At 7:06 am Kosciusko Police were called to Kosciusko Lower Elementary for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 11:40 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Sunflower parking lot for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 12:03 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire responded to the Kosciusko Medical Clinic for a patient struct by a vehicle.

At 1:47 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 3:44 pm Attala Deputies and The Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to highway 12 west. The caller said traffic was backed up because some type of line was in the roadway.