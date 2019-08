At 2:38 pm Attala Deputies, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to Attala Road 3230 near Sandhill Church for a report of an auto accident involving a log truck. The caller said there were no injuries they simply needed a report.

At 6:21 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 1133 for a report of a B&E.