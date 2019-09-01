Emergency Dispatches: August 31, 2019

At 2:45 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Veterans Memorial Drive near Waters Truck and Tractor. One patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment.

At 8:15 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along wit Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an MVA. The call came in from the 900 block of South Natchez just outside the city limits. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified dispatch that it was a two vehicle MVA and and the south bound lane was blocked. No injuries were reported. All Fire personnel cleared at 8:45 pm

At 8:16 pm Attala Deputies were called to the 100 block of Burdine Road for a report of stolen items.