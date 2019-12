At 8:57 am Attala Deputies and the Beat Three Supervisor were notified of a tree in the roadway. The caller said it was near the Baptist Retreat on Attala Road 4227.

At 11:01 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Zama Volunteers Along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station were called to a report of a one vehicle MVA approximately 2 miles west of Zama. The called said there was a white SUV in a ditch. No injuries were reported.