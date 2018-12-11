Emergency Dispatches: December 11, 2018

At 12:32 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4228. The caller said that there was a person in their home and they had a “tussle” with them. The only description was of a black male. The caller was unable to tell officers if he left on foot or in a vehicle. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

At 7:27 pm Attala Deputies were called to highway 12 west near McAdams Grocery for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said they hit a deer. No injuries were reported they said they simply needed a report.

At 9:28 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a one vehicle MVA on highway 35 south near Pumping Station Road. Attala Dispatch said that the auto hit a deer and and the car was still in the roadway. No injuries were reported.