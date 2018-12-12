Emergency Dispatches: December 12, 2018

At 10:17 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 43 south. The caller said he did not know how far down 43 he was. He did advise dispatch that he did think he needed medical attention. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the accident was located near the highway 14 intersection. Medics were notified that there was one patient complaining of shoulder injuries.