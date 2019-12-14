Emergency Dispatches: December 13, 2019

At 5:54 am Deputies found a vehicle on Attala Road 4167 unoccupied sitting in the middle of the road.

At 6:33 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 35 north near the bridges at the county line. The caller said a vehicle ran off in in a ditch. While en-route dispatch notified first responders that the MVA took place in Carroll county and they had crews already on scene.

At 12:40 pm Kosciusko Police were called to a report of a minor auto accident at Regions Bank. No injuries were reported.