Emergency Dispatches: December 14, 2019

At 4:55 am Attala Deputies Deputies responded to a report of a car in a ditch on Attala Road 5011.

At 7:50 pm Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko City Fire and Rescue responded to the 600 block of Fairground Street for a report of a stove fire. Emergency responders arrived on scene and notified responding units that nothing was showing from the exterior of the home. After a short investigation City Fire was informed that the fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival. Firefighters vented the house to remove the smoke from the home. No injuries were reported .