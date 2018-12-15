Emergency Dispatches: December 15, 2018

At 7:45 am Attala Deputies, MedSat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA rollover on Attala Road 3122, also known as Farm to Market Road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units it was located at the Attala Road 3212 intersection. One person was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. There has been no word on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the accident. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.