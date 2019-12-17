Emergency Dispatches: December 16, 2019

At 9:49 am Attala Deputies and Attala Fire were called to the industrial Park for a report of an 18 wheeler fire. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found that there was no fire. The big rig hit a power line. Entergy was called to cut power and repair the damage. No injuries were reported.

At 9:51 am Attala Deputies and Attala Fire were called to highway 12 east near the power station for a downed power line. No injuries were reported.

At 1:52 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the parking lot of Sunflower for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 2:30 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Family Dollar for a report of a shoplifter.

At 4:18 pm Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on the 300 block of Belview for a report of a possible B&E